A New Job At Wesleyan, A New Album And A New Direction For Drummer Tyshawn Sorey

Before listening to drummer and composer Tyshawn Sorey's music, check your expectations. Pulseless, drone-based passages stretch on for minutes, with shifting piano harmonies above. Spontaneous and notated passages continuously interact, directed by Sorey from the podium or behind the kit, where he will play with sticks or with his bare hands.

On "Verisimilitude," his latest album (to be released on Aug. 4) with pianist Cory Smythe and bassist Chris Tordini, Sorey adds electronically manipulated textures and extended percussion techniques to an ever-growing bag of sonic resources.

Sorey is a new hire at Middletown's Wesleyan University, where he'll replace creative music master Anthony Braxton. His latest septet, Koan II — trombonist Ben Gerstein, trumpeter Stephen Haynes, guitarist Todd Neufield and three bass players: Mark Helias, Joe Morris and Carl Testa — performs at Real Art Ways in Hartford on July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Sorey talked at length about his new role and recent musical directions.

Q: What attracted you to the Wesleyan position?

A: It was the close proximity with [New York City], but it's also the fact that I came out of here, that I've learned so much from being here, working with Anthony [Braxton] and everything. I want to give that inspiration to other people who come here. That's why I wanted to do this.

Q: What will you carry on from Anthony Braxton's legacy, and what will you try to do that's different?

A: What Anthony provided was so important to lineage of not only creative music, but also black music generally. The idea for me would be to definitely continue it, but also to expand on that legacy, to get to more of what he talks about, which is "world creativity."

Instead of talking about the canonical figures all the time, without paying attention to what has been going on for the last 15 or 20 years. ... So much great music has come out of what I would call the post-genre era within creative music. I'd like to talk about that quite a bit, and also to investigate some of the issues with the work that's currently happening. It's a continuation, but I'd also like to add a few current topics to the canonical curriculum.

Q: What would you like to see happen in five or 10 years?

A: I'd like to expose some of the students here to the New York scene, as well as what's happening in the New Haven scene, all of the fresh music that's coming out of both of those places. … It's important that they see this stuff. It's sometimes hard to get some of those musicians up here to do stuff, but my plan is to hopefully contribute to making that happen, to get musicians up here that you might not otherwise see at all.

I'm a believer in accessibility. For me, that's the main goal, in terms of what I'd like students to pursue, to seek out information in order to develop their own language, their own musical or critical thinking skills, listening, that kind of thing. There's also the collaboration that can happen among the faculty. It's a really great department with a rich history, but I think it can be made even richer through cross-collaborative experiences with other departments. … The greater the collaborative experience we see in the department, the more students are going to be inspired to do the same thing.

As Muhal Richard Abrams once said, "When you make music with somebody, it creates a bond that can't be broken." I'm interested in building upon that, just taking that statement and running with it, at this institution or any institution, really. Coming out of certain institutions: I've seen a lot of division within the student body, and also among faculty. It's important to keep that spirit there, so that way it will encourage a lot of students coming in to be self-determined, to keep the musical and creative dialogue fruitful among their colleagues.

Q: You left Connecticut some time ago, but you've maintained musical relationships with improvisers in the state, including the musicians who'll join you at Real Art Ways.

A: That's really what it's all about for me. In fact, ever since leaving Middletown in 2011, as much as my wife and I were looking for jobs at other institutions, I always had a feeling that somehow I'd maintain all of my ties up here. I wanted to keep in touch with everyone in the musical communities in New Haven and Hartford. Those two years that I was here were so special to me. I had opportunities to collaborate with both Joe [Morris] and Stephen [Haynes], and also Carl [Testa] and [cornetist] Taylor Ho Bynum. When I lived in New York, every time I came up here felt like I still lived here. No matter how little we get to play together, we always pick up where we left off. It never stops, the chemistry that all of us share together.

The spirit of openness, to whatever colleagues you meet, wherever you go, maintaining that throughout your life: that's been modeled by so many different collectives and groups, even when people live far apart. ... The connection never ends.

Q: Aside from the same trio of musicians [Sorey, pianist Cory Smythe and bassist Chris Tordini] being involved, what's the relationship between your last three records: "Alloy," "The Inner Spectrum of Variables" and "Verisimilitude" [which comes out on Aug. 4]?

A: It's interesting how my music has changed over the last six or seven years, since arriving here at Wesleyan. A lot of what the trio did on "Alloy," I feel, is more closely related to "Inner Spectrum," in terms of the language I was using at that time. "Verisimilitude" departs from that a little bit. It's more like unfinished business, to me, the idea of integrating electronics into the work. That was inspired largely by my studies at Columbia, getting into computer music and understanding how it works, as well as developing an extended percussion setup, which extends from my experiences here at Wesleyan. It's all kind of tied together.

But in terms of the musical and sonic language, "Verisimilitude" is much more arid, in terms of what sound worlds I wanted to investigate. I felt like I started to do that here [at Wesleyan], but I didn't really get to explore it much further.