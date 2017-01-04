Twenty One Pilots At Webster Bank Arena

On one level, Twenty One Pilots seem like incongruous superstars, a duo from Ohio that mashes up reggae, EDM, radio pop, emo and hip-hop in songs about insecurity, nostalgia and fear, sometimes with a ukulele, sometimes with pounding beats.

They're a couple of home-schooled, hoodie-wearing gamers from religious families in the Rust Belt. They connect with people. They write massive hits that resonate with a range of audiences and age groups. If you have a radio, or ever leave the house to enter public places where popular music is played, you've probably heard one of the ubiquitous hits from Twenty One Pilots' 2015 record "Blurryface."

The band walks a creative fine line, smuggling real earnest vulnerability and even sentimentality into songs with plenty of attitude and humor. Twenty One Pilots also have a theatrical bent and a talent for wedging in slow/sad/pretty parts into their otherwise energetic songs.

Twenty One Pilots land at Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main St., Bridgeport, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $45. 800-745-3000 and websterbankarena.com.