Groove Masters Tower Of Power At Infinity Hall For Two New Year's Shows

Tower of Power is that rare band whose name is basically synonymous with a certain kind of musical mastery. Tower of Power means serious horns. But the band is also famous for gritty soul funk, with particular ties to their Bay Area roots in Berkeley and Oakland. Fans of Earth Wind and Fire, Return to Forever, Santana, Fela Kuti and Sly Stone all could relate to the TOP sound.

Listen to the band's song "There Is Only So Much Oil In the Ground" from the 1975 record "Urban Renewal" for a taste of how a band can get seriously funky in the service of a message about natural resources and conservation. TOP have been the go-to horn section for decades. They've worked with artists from all over the musical spectrum, from Aerosmith to Phish, to KMFDM to John Lee Hooker to Damn Yankees.

They are the masters of the brassy groove and the well-placed horn stab.

Tower of Power plays two shows at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Saturday, Dec. 31; one at 7 p.m., the other at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $69 to $195.20. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.