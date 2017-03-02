Genre-Defying Tortoise At The Ballroom At The Outer Space

It's probably best not to call the Chicago quintet Tortoise "post-rock." But, then again, waging war against genre designations is perhaps as hopeless as adhering slavishly to them.

Music-genre terminology is often unfortunate. Anyone who got labeled as "freak folk" back in 2004 generally wasn't too into the designation. And the sub-niche known as "chillwave" probably induces groans more than it spreads clarity. Same with "post-rock," a term that got used to describe complex instrumental music often played on guitar, bass, keyboards and drums, but drawing from some of the compositional techniques and aesthetics of jazz, dub, classical minimalism and other non-rock genres. It's basically instrumental prog-rock or fusion but played with a much greater sense of restraint and taste, with more of an ear for texture than showmanship.

Tortoise has something in common with the German band Kraftwerk in that it is playing a music that strives to move past bombast and past personality in a way, which isn't to say that this is cold unfeeling music, just that it avoids cheap gestures.

On its 2016 release "The Catastrophist" Tortoise plays a lot of slow-swelling cinematic music, with drumming that often, but not always, steers clear of a straight backbeat. And, never willing to do one thing too long, they threw in vocals for the first time ever as well. This was the band's first studio record in seven years, and they demonstrate their kinship to Brian Eno in the pursuit of surprises, even if that means laying low.

Tortoise performs at The Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Tuesday, March 14, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $20. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.