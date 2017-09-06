Tom Rainey Trio At Firehouse 12

The Tom Rainey Trio can sound fully elastic, fully poised and fully motorized, depending on what part of their flow you jump into.

The trio, with Rainey on drums, Mary Halvorson on guitar and Ingrid Laubrock on saxophones, is Rainey's first project as a band leader. They play entirely improvised music. They've released three records so far, the most recent of which is "Hotel Grief," and the recordings don't sound like a group groping for something; they sound like there's a natural language that's evolved amongst the three and they're working with it freely and confidently.

Rainey's two bandmates bring a lot to the context, with Halvorson using both effects and a full-bodied guitar tone to create ringing, rippling patterns and warm washes, while Laubrock can go from lush indigo melodicism to controlled volcanic blasts. Rainey is a drummer who's taken the trajectory of jazz, fusion and creative music drumming into account and rightly sees his place in a continuum of players pushing something incrementally forward, willing to experiment, to explore surprising rhythmic solutions without relying on shock or counterintuition. Sensitive and imaginative improvisations unfold.

The Tom Rainey Trio performs at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Friday, Sept. 15. Two sets — one at 8:30 p.m. ($20) and another at 10 p.m. ($15) — are planned. 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com