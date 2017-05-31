Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers At Xfinity Theatre

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are out on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut record, which was released in 1976. Petty, who is a grandfather, has said that this could be the band's last big tour. (His bandmates don't quite buy that, however.)

In addition to familial duties, Petty is also working as a producer on a new record for Byrds and Flying Burrito Brother member Chris Hillman. And Petty has his own SiriusXM satellite radio channel, which occupies a lot of his time and energy. Petty has written some massive hits, prime examples of American rock. He has a poetic, of-the-people streak, akin to Bruce Springsteen, but he's also got a legitimately twitchy edge, infused with post-punk attitude.

Petty and the Heartbreakers are that rare group — like the Stones, the Boss, Fleetwood Mac and just a few others — who can fill an entire concert with certified mega hits spanning decades. "Breakdown," "Refugee," "American Girl," "I Won't Back Down," "Don't Come Around Here No More," "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and on and on. Petty may be bluffing about this being his last big tour, but who knows.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Wednesday, June 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 and up. livenation.com.