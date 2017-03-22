Christian Rapper TobyMac At XL Center

TobyMac makes peppy feel-good hip-hop-inflected inspirational praise pop that's got a perky radio bubblegum, sing-along vibe. As a producer, songwriter and singer, he's a purveyor of Christian themes and positivity.

"I want your way, Yahweh" … "Take it over, Jehovah," go a few of the lines on "Backseat Driver," a song about handing over control to a higher power, from his 2015 record "This Is Not A Test."

He's a believer in the wisdom of seize-the-day. He doesn't take his theology and piety lightly. TobyMac preaches the value of charity, humility and love. He's big into the Bible and family. He says he's trying to stay "in hot pursuit of God." He likes to bring people together through music. Diversity is thing he believes in, both as a spur to creativity and a mode of living with others. This is faith music that's rooted in pop and dance. It's more Bruno Mars than Mahalia Jackson. TobyMac first came to fame as a member of the Christian vocal group DC Talk, but he's focused now on his solo work with his new band Diverse City.

TobyMac performs at the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford, Sunday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. xlcenter.com.