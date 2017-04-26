Country Dynamic Duo Tim McGraw, Faith Hill At Mohegan

Tim McGraw turns 50 at the start of May. The country singer has some words of wisdom for listeners at this stage. Teaming up with his wife, fellow star Faith Hill, McGraw and his spouse sing some soulful pointers about "how you talk to a woman" and "how you speak to a girl."

Heartfelt bits of advice are something that McGraw is drawn to. Listen to his 2015 hit "Humble and Kind," which provides another version of his respect-your-mama sentiments. Or go back further to his mega-hit "Live Like You Were Dying," a song about being a good dad, Christian, husband or friend. Even McGraw's boozy waltzes about loss and music-obsessed excess have a veneration of tradition baked into them, like "Damn Country Music."

Hill released "Deep Tracks," a collection of cuts showing her light soul and gospel leanings, from her earlier albums and a few unreleased songs as well. The two kicked off their Soul2Soul world tour in New Orleans at the start of April.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill team up at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $79 to $139. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.