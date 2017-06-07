Thrice At College Street

Thrice took a little break for solo projects and time off before recording their 2016 record "To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere." The California band gets tagged as "post-hardcore" a lot, and that may have been true of their earlier records. But more recently the band has embraced a more brooding vibe.

The single from the last record, "Black Honey," starts with a kind of wobbly acoustic zither riff before the song kicks into overdrive with its refrain about swinging one's head "through a swarm of bees" in order to get to the honey. Frontman Dustin Kensrue tends to gravitate toward heavy subjects — why we endure suffering, how we thoughtlessly inflict pain on others, justice and guilt.

Thrice is a band that likes to play with expectations, starting a song with sad arpeggiations on a guitar, atmospheric piano, hard-to-place sonic effects, and, just when you think they're going to go hard and heavy they might slide into an ethereal dreamy mode with falsetto vocals. This wasn't always the case; the band's older albums punched with more undifferentiated force. The recent rebooted incarnation of the band pays attention to dynamics and power, moving through the entire spectrum from delicate to pounding. But one never gets the sense that the band is anything but serious. They're not ironists.

Thrice performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Thursday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $22. collegestreetmusichall.com.