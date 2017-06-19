The Sea The Sea At The Ballroom

The Sea The Sea shares its name with a novel by Iris Murdoch. The male-female duo from upstate New York just released a curious, boldly freewheeling cover of Bob Dylan's "I'll Keep It With Mine." The pair can do ultra-mellow and pretty harmonies with a sleepy folk-rock feel, and they can also complicate things a little with surprising accents and percussive ornamentation.

The band is a duo, but it's been doing some shows as a trio, bringing a friend out on the road and fleshing out the sound. Fans of Shovels & Rope, the Indigo Girls or the Milk Carton Kids will be able to relate to these tightly harmonized songs. This is a band that obviously puts equal weight on songwriting, arranging and the particular blend of their voices.

The Sea The Sea performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Thursday, June 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.