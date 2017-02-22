Flaming Lips Live And Loud At College Street

The Flaming Lips is that rare group of pre-grunge, college-rock pioneers that has managed to stay vital since the '80s. The band as been active for more than 30 years. Numerous personnel changes and slight style shifts have helped, but the band's fearless willingness to be epic and insane keeps them worth seeing and hearing. Sensory overload has always been one of its tricks. The Oklahoma band is part Pink Floyd and part Butthole Surfers.

But even those extremes don't contain the Lips' expansive domain. They've been experimentalists — releasing high-concept albums that needed to be listened to on multiple systems at once. They palled around and teamed up with the equally wild-eyed Miley Cyrus. If they want to go avant-electronic, they will. If they want theatrical freakouts with lots of lights, animal costumes and props, they'll do that. If they want to cover the Beatles at length, they'll do that. The Lips just released their latest, "Oczy Mlody," at the start of this year. It's hypnotic. It's far-out. They're a little like our own acid-addled, redneck Radiohead. Only they're way more into a ridiculous gag than they are into earnest solemnity, even if some of the Flaming Lips' best songs are about death and mortality.

Flaming Lips performs live and loud at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. collegestreetmusichall.com.