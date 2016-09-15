Taylor Ho Bynum At Firehouse 12

Cornetist and composer Taylor Ho Bynum has strong ties to Connecticut, as the executive director of Anthony Braxton's Tri-Centric Foundation, and with his regular appearances at Firehouse 12. But Bynum is an in-motion character, having taken his horn on the road for his Acoustic Bicycle tours, where he travels exclusively by bike to gigs.

Shaped by his work with Braxton and other giants of creative music, like Cecil Taylor, Bynum has explored the zone between structure and freedom, pushing deeply into the free side of the equation. His 7-tette is a large group that plays music that expands and contracts, rotates, shifts position, opens up in bursts, falls away in yawning gaps, and reconstitutes itself. Depending on when you dip into the group's flux-heavy performances, they can sound like King Crimson playing a Sousa march, or they can drive through stretches of pure abstraction and pointilistic scurrying, only to arrive at glowing harmonies evoking the Ellington effect and flashes of gutbucket. In Bynum's music there is frantic chattering energy and also stately calm.

There are grooves and cascading tumbles. There's a place for it all. For this iteration of his 7-tette, Bynum will be joined by Tomeka Reid on cello, Ken Filiano on bass, Nicole Mitchell on flute, Tomas Fujiwara on drums, Jim Hobbs on alto sax and Bill Lowe on tuba.

The Taylor Ho Bynum 7-tette plays at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, Friday, Sept. 23, at 8:30 p.m. ($20) and 10 p.m. ($15). Information: 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com.