Frenetic Rapper Talib Kweli To Play At Toad's

Rapper Talib Kweli is from a family of educators. His parents are both professors in the humanities. His younger brother is a constitutional scholar. He's doing some edifying in his own way, though he says that teaching isn't his focus. "You don't listen to my music because you learn something, you listen to my music because it's dope," he has said.

In an age when lyrical density has sort of gone out of style in certain corners of the hip-hop world, Kweli is still interested in cramming a lot of syllables into the music. His rhymes are frenetic, but totally poised and controlled. Kweli, who released his debut record in 2011, is a wise theorist on the role that hip-hop can and should play in America today. He points out that the music is an extension of the experience of the young people who make it. Some rappers have a degree of seriousness and insight that makes listeners want to pay attention, no matter what the subject is. Kweli can expound on the wider cultural meaning of Sir-Mix-A-Lot's ass-centric "Baby Got Back," or he can weigh in on police violence, or about the importance of speaking out against a president he disagrees with.

