Outspoken Talib Kweli At Toad's

Rapper Talib Kweli isn't into keeping quiet. "Silence in the face of injustice is cowardly," raps Kweli on the gospel-infused "Which Side Are You On" from Indie 500, his 2015 collaboration with 9th Wonder.

He might have been rapping about police killings of unarmed black men at the time, but the sentiment might apply to any number of other points of concern today. In a recent interview Kweli said this about Donald Trump: "Let's make no mistake, because we don't have the luxury to mince words at this point: Trump is a fascist. He's not just a racist, he's a violent racist. He's a xenophobe, he's a homophobe and he hates women."

Hip-hop, among other things, is about speaking out with ferocity and energy, with verbal dexterity and with poise. To some, politically minded rap might have seemed old-hat a few years ago, but in the age of Trump, we can expect hip-hop to take on current events with directness that few other forms can muster. Kweli, for all his bluntness, is still concerned as much about spiritual energy and humility.

