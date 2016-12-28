Warm, Hypnotic Sweet Remains At Stage One

Gentle and sweet vocal harmonies can grab a listener's attention like a good hook. Some voices just sound good and hypnotic when blended together.

The Sweet Remains is a trio of singer-songwriters who combined forces. They all sing admirably on their own, but together they achieve a warmth that may bring to mind Crosby, Still & Nash, or Jackson Browne or maybe the Wallflowers. This is gentle folk rock. There aren't really any cracking backbeats and abrasive guitars — mostly hushed brushes on snares, soft blankets of Rhodes keyboards and acoustic guitar.

The voices are upfront and toasty. A sleepy soul vibe comes through in places, a little like a Laurel Canyon version of John Mayer. The band make pretty tunes — check out their song "Spark." The blend of voices and the chill tempos make me think of herbal tea with honey or fluffy slippers.

There's nothing harsh about Sweet Remains. If you dig Bread, America, the Jayhawks and James Taylor, you'll find something pleasing about the Sweet Remains.

The Sweet Remains take the stage at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:45 p.m. $25. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.