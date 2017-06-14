Swear And Shake's Velvety Retro At Stage One

Swear and Shake play eclectic soft soul, with lush harmonies and a velvety retro production feel. The group has something in common with Lake Street Dive, although it might also bring comparisons to Feist, with the expressive singing of frontwoman Kari Spieler occupying the sonic spotlight with impressive uncluttered poise.

If many bands flock to New York City to seek fame and a thriving music scene, there are others that flee the big city in hopes of finding another place where rent is reasonable and roomy practice spaces abound. Swear and Shake made the move to Nashville, and the change of scenery gave it an emotional and narrative kernel for its last record "The Sound of Letting Go."

Swear and Shake perform at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Friday, June 23, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $20. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.