The 21st century striptease artists The Suicide Girls bring their "Blackheart Burlesque" show to College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, at 8 p.m. May 18. The indie-rock-styled ecdysiasts do thematic routines based on popcult classics from "Star Wars" to "Donnie Darko" to TV's "Orange is the New Black." $20-$135. collegestreetmusichall.com.

