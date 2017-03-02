Legendary Sting At Mohegan

Sting has pretty much done it all. He fronted the globe-conquering reggae-inflected post-punk pop outfit the Police. He went solo and blended jazz and world-music into his songwriting. He took ayahuasca with shamans in the Brazilian rainforest. He wrote a musical about the decline of the shipbuilding industry in the community where he grew up in northern English. He learned to play the freaking lute and performed the beautiful Elizabethan music of John Dowland. He has a vineyard in Tuscany, which shouldn't come as a surprise.

The guy is like Paul McCartney — he's handsome and immensely talented. He made music that generations of listeners have deep connections with. His success makes certain types of resentful people angry. Sting has always had an ambition to tackle big stories and themes — politics, economics, the environment, literature, science, love, faith and more. He's never been content with a simple song, but after all the wide-ranging exploration, Sting's 2016 record "57th & 9th" demonstrated that he still likes to rock.

