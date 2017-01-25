Restless Troubadour Steve Earle To Play Infinity Hall

Steve Earle is a little like the Americana Nick Cave. Like Cave, Earle has written fiction and acted in addition to writing music. You might recognize Earle from his roles in HBO's "The Wire" and "Treme." Earle is one of those restless troubadours. He's an avowed devotee of Townes Van Zandt, whose songs Earle devoted an entire record to. He's also done all kinds of collaborations over the years, most recently recording a duo with singer/songwriter Shawn Colvin last year.

Earle's most recent solo record, 2015's "Terraplane," is filled with the singer's distinctive phrasing, his way of stretching out a syllable with a mumble and snarl. Earle has a special way with expressive mini groans and exhalations. The blues are the record's defining feature, with hints of John Lee Hooker electric stomps and the creole-tinged parlor music of Jelly Roll Morton mixing with Earle's oak-aged sound.

If Elvis Costello and Tom Petty had spent formative years in Texas and then hit a hard patch of drug abuse and jail time, and somehow managed to survive all that, they might sound a little like Earle. He's a folk singer, unafraid to talk progressive politics. He might have something to say on that subject.

Steve Earle to play Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $79. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.