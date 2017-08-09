Stills And Collins Together Again At College Street

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins will always be linked with one another, mostly because folk-rocker Stills wrote the song "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" about their relationship. It's probably among the most famous songs recorded by Crosby, Stills and Nash. Collins, of course, is a legend of American folk music.

And if the members of CSN aren't all getting along well enough to allow a reunion tour, it's nice that Stills, 72, and Collins, 78, who've known each other for 50 years, have collaborated on a record, their first together.

The album, "Everybody Knows," comes out in September, and the title track is a Leonard Cohen tune, another singer/songwriter whose work, along with writers like Joni Mitchell and Randy Newman, Collins essentially introduced to the world to before those songwriters became well known.

Stills and Collins harmonize nicely together, and their record includes other folk classics like "Who Knows Where the Time Goes," written by Sandy Denny of Fairport Convention and recorded by Collins in the '60s, as well as Tim Hardin's "Reason To Believe."

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins play at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Thursday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. $50 to $75. collegestreetmusichall.com.