Catch The Tension Of Stephan Crump's Rhombal At Firehouse

Bassist Stephan Crump's Rhombal quartet released a record in the fall of last year that was written during the time that Crump's brother was suffering from an illness that would eventually take his life. The record, which features Tyshawn Sorey on drums, Ellery Eskelin on tenor sax and Adam O'Farrill on trumpet, is stately and sparse in places. Listen to the impressive wells of restraint and minimalist poise on "NoD for Nelson."

Sorey and Crump have a special rapport going throughout, and the horns do a spiraling dance, locking in together and pulling back for sections of looser exploration. As Crump has said, the name of the group suggests both the tension and throw-down of a rumble and the evolving geometries of flux, which sounds about right for this music. The absence of piano and the almost elegiac beauty of some of the slower compositions can bring to mind the late-'50s Ornette Coleman quartet. Crump's compositions have a coiled energy and a blossoming logic. The group never sounds frantic or morose, but controlled and dialed into a specific emotional range. This is an impressive band, very much worth catching.

Stephan Crump's Rhombal performs two sets at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, Friday, March 17, at 8:30 p.m. ($20) and 10 p.m. ($15). 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com.