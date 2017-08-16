Fiery Squirrel Nut Zippers At Stage One

Chapel Hill, N.C., has given the world a lot of indie rock sensations: the Archers of Loaf, Superchunk, Polvo and many more.

But one of that college town's noteworthy musical calling cards of the '90s was the Squirrel Nut Zippers, a group that mixed hot jazz, calypso, touches of string-band music and a theatrical streak that drew on gospel sermonizing and vaudeville. The resulting look, similar to the sound, was one that mixed Doughboy and flapper styles with a flourish of thrift store oddity.

If most bands went retro by pulling from the '60s and '70s, the Zippers dialed the time-machine back even further, to, say, 1927. The band was dormant for a stretch, hobbled by lineup changes, royalty squabbles and other challenges, but the Zippers celebrated the 20th anniversary of its second record, "Hot," which featured their breakthrough single "Hell," a fiery number about eternal damnation and suffering. Perdition never gets old!

The Squirrel Nut Zippers play Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. $28. 203-259-1036 and fairfieldtheatre.org.