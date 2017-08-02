The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival Offers Free Outdoor Music

The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival has a very cool extra-musical event underpinning the festivities this year. The night before the music starts, composer and trumpeter Christian Scott, also known as Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (pictured), will be part of a conversation about arts and justice, looking into how jazz is closely linked to activism and the fight for social justice in America. This is a free outdoor festival that celebrates music and the city of Springfield.

Scott, who comes from a New Orleans jazz family with an Afro-Indian background, has been touring since he was 14. A recent set of albums pays tribute to 100 years of jazz recordings.

Scott, who knows his jazz history, is an optimistic envelope-pusher advocating for a dynamic future for jazz. In addition to Scott, the Rebirth Brass Band will perform along with pianist Zaccai Curtis, who has strong ties to Hartford, and composer and vocalist Sarah Elizabeth Charles, as well as many others.

The music portion of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in downtown Springfield. Free. springfieldjazzfest.com.