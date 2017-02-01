Rowdy Acoustic Band Spirit Family Reunion At Cafe Nine

Spirit Family Reunion is a band from Brooklyn that plays what you might call wooden music — wooden in the sense of the material being like something derived from a tree. It's not stiff. The band's sound is wooden in that it's not plastic, or synthetic or metallic. It comes from a living thing. It's got grain and wear and splinters. You might get sawdust or fire out of it, or you might get barrel staves or a shop sign. This is a band that sounds like it's soaked up its "Anthology of American Folk Music." A band that's nostalgic for a time before most of us were born.

With banjo, fiddle, upright bass, guitar, drums, washboard, and a full all-hands-on-deck approach to vocals, this six-piece makes pretty rowdy acoustic music. They would be the hit of the contra dance, the hoedown, or the hipster farmers market. Songs that reference skillets, overwhelming love, shovels, gamblers, and campfires make the Spirit Family Reunion sound like they might have walked off of the set of "McCabe and Mrs. Miller." Fans of old time and cowboy music — of the Carter Family or the Sons of the Pioneers, say — will want to put on a suitably sepia tone outfit and pretend it's 1930 all over again.

Spirit Family Reunion plays at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.