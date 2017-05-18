The Spectacle Festival At Real Art Ways

Trumpeter Stephen Haynes and guitarist Joe Morris started Spectacle — call it a series, or a festival or an event — several years ago, as a shifting kaleidoscopic configuration of mutating large and small group improvisations. The idea was to offer a culminating creative blowout to the Improvisations series, which tended to involve free-flowing musical dialogue with a range of players from a variety of traditions and backgrounds.

This year's Spectacle will feature more than a dozen musicians including William Parker(pictured) on bass, Hamid Drake (drums), Fay Victor (voice), Jerome Deupree (drums), Jacob Means (mandolin) and numerous others. In previous years, small and large ensembles were assembled in part with a mind to creating a multi-generational blend, as well as to spur collaborations with players from both outside and within the region.

Contemporary creative music often seeks to balance the energy of spontaneous real-time exploratory playing with the design potential of structure and form. Morris and Haynes have brought together a pool of talented musicians and the without-a-net framework and unexpected combinations are likely to inspire exciting playing.

The Spectacle festival takes place at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford, Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m. $15. 860-232-1006, realartways.org.