Ariana Grande Reschedules, Stevie Nicks Comes To Mohegan

Ariana Grande has announced new dates for her Dangerous Woman Tour, including a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Feb. 17. No word yet on ticket-sale dates or prices.

Stevie Nicks ($69-$89) performs at Mohegan Sun on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., with the Pretenders opening. Eric Church plays Mohegan Sun on April 27-28 at 8 p.m.; no word yet on ticket prices. Mohegansun.com.

Sublime With Rome ($30) heads to the Oakdale Dome on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia ($25-$45) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Reel Big Fish ($20-$22) plays College Street on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., with Masked Intruder opening. Collegestreetmusichall.com.

Chris Webby ($22-$25) plays Toad's Place in New Haven on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m., followed by Felly ($25-$30) on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m., with Gypps and special guests. Toadsplace.com.

The wellRED Comedy Tour ($20-$25), featuring Trae Crowder (The Liberal Redneck), Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester, reaches the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m., followed by Great Good Fine OK ($12) on Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m., and the Soil and the Sun ($12) on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., with OWEL opening. Frank Iero & the Patience ($20) play the Ballroom on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Half Waif plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on Oct. 26 at 9:30 p.m., with Namesake opening. manicproductions.org.

Failure Anthem ($13-$15) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., with Through Fire, Letter From The Fire and Cover Your Tracks opening. webstertheater.com.

Rebirth Brass Band ($28) plays the Warehouse in Fairfield on Dec. 1. The Royal Southern Brotherhood ($38) performs at StageOne in Fairfield on Nov. 5, followed by Humming House ($25) on Nov. 18. Fairfieldtheatre.org.

Eastern Connecticut State University's new music series begins with David Foster and the Mohegan Sun All-Stars on Oct. 22, followed by trumpeter Arturo Sandoval (Nov. 5), guitarist Pat Metheny (Jan. 13) and Spyro Gyra (May 20). Concerts take place at the new Fine Arts Center Concert Hall. easternct.edu/arts.

Andy Irvine ($20 suggested) performs as part of the Middletown House Concert Series on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. 860-983-7963.

The Strange Brew Pub in Norwich welcomes King Bongo ($5) on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., with Wahsow opening, followed by the Banzai All-Stars (free) on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m.; and Denim Panther ($5) on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m., with Demons Past. 860-886-7600.