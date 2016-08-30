Brandi Carlile Cancels Mohegan Show; Fred Armisen Comes To College Street

Comedian Fred Armisen ($35) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Space Jesus ($25-$35) plays College Street on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., with Esseks, Tsimba and AP Supreme. collegestreetmusichall.com.

Brandi Carlile has canceled a scheduled appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Sept. 15. Refunds at point of purchase. Credit card purchases will be automatically refunded.

Spirit of Johnny Cash ($30-$45) pays tribute to the Man in Black at Infinity Music Hall in Hartford on Oct. 7 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Rusted Root ($49-$69) on Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m.; and Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. at Infinity Hall in Norfolk. Christmas with The Celts ($39-$64) takes place at Infinity Hall Hartford on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams ($34-$49) perform in Norfolk on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m., followed by Gary Hoey and his Ho-Ho Hoey Christmas Show ($25-$35) on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com.

Fred Armisen Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Comedian Fred Armisen will be at College Street Music Hall in November. Comedian Fred Armisen will be at College Street Music Hall in November. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Shaun Frank's Getaway Tour ($20) arrives at Toad's Place in New Haven on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com.

Brothers In Yarn play a free show at BAR in New Haven on Oct. 19 at 9:30 p.m., with Werewolf Police and Silverteeth opening. manicproductions.org.

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts the James Brown Dance Party ($25) on Oct. 16, featuring Elise Testone, Amy Christian, Chuck Jones and others. StageOne in Fairfield welcomes the Empty Pockets ($28) on Oct. 27. Fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Balkun Brothers take up residency on Thursday nights at Black-eyed Sally's in Hartford, beginning on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. The Salty Dog Blues Band plays Sally's on Sept. 2 at 9 p.m., followed by Lazer Lloyd (Sept. 3, 7:05 p.m.), Grayson Hugh and the Moon Hawks (Sept. 16), Mixed Signals (Sept. 17, 9 p.m.) and Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood (Sept. 24, 9 p.m.). Blackeyedsallys.com.

SeepeopleS ($7-$10) plays Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m., with John E. Funk and the Skunks opening. The Drunken Hearts ($7-$10) play Arch Street on Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. archstreettavern.com.

Pacific Standard Tavern in New Haven hosts Marvel Years and Artifakts Reel to Real Tour on Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., followed by Consider the Source on Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. pacificstandardtavern.com.

New Haven's Lyric Hall welcomes the Tet Offensive, If Jesus Had Machine Guns and the Simple Pleasure ($10) on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Melaku Belay and Fendika ($12) perform at the Eclectic in Willimantic on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Arc Iris ($12) on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Parsonsfield ($20) plays the Eclectic on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., followed by Dan Lefkowitz ($10) on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m., with Tuesday Saints opening; and Sarah Blacker ($10) on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. willimanticeclectic.com.

Willimantic Records hosts Cincinnati band Lung on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m., followed by Space Camp, Glitter Bug, Empty Grows Every Bed and Perennial on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. willimanticrecords.com.

Connecticut College in New London welcomes Maceo Parker ($25-$28) on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. in Palmer Auditorium. Conncoll.edu.

Bridge Street Live in Collinsville hosts the All Sounds Fair Benefit Concert, with Run Jenny, Mike Cobb and the Crevulators and Lara Americo, on Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com.

Vinyl Revolution plays the Hebron Fair on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. hebronharvestfair.org.

The Branford Folk Music Society's 2016/2017 season kicks off with Calan on Oct. 8, followed by the Elias Ladino Ensemble (Nov. 12), Bruce Molsky (Dec. 10), the April Verch Band (Jan. 14), Coracree (Feb. 11), Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem (March 11), Lou and Peter Berryman (April 8) and Tom Lewis (May 20). All shows begin at 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Branford. Branfordfolk.org.

The Rhythm Future Quartet ($25) performs at the North Madison Congregational Church in Madison on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. fireinthekitchen.org.

The Nields perform a free show at St. John's Episcopal Church in West Hartford on Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. as part of the Sacred Music at the Red Door block party.

The First Congregational Church in Old Lyme hosts the Dal'Ouna Ensemble and author Sandy Tolan on Sept. 24.