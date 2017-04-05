Norwegian Pop-Wizard Sondre Lerche To Play The Ballroom

Norwegian singer/songwriter/guitarist Sondre Lerche seems to be one of those beneficiaries of a wide-ranging Scandinavian music education, one that steeped him in classic pop, in synthy '80s radio hits and in Brazilian jazz, as well as all kinds of other sensibilities.

Lerche just released "Pleasure," his 10th full-length studio record in March. "I've got so much love to give / So many graves to dig," goes part of the refrain on "Soft Feelings," the album opener. But the morbidity is metaphorical. Anyone who's longing to hear what Beatles-style songcraft, complete with art-song ambitions, might sound like when fused with a pop-wizard production aesthetic should listen to Lerche. His abiding musical theory seems to be that a good song can withstand all sorts of unusual treatments.

Lerche, who's lived in New York City for most of the last decade, can do air-tight synth-pop tunes or singer-songwriter folk strumming depending on his mood. Melodies carry a lot of weight in Lerche's material. He might move from polished and jazzy to jagged and deconstructed. If your musical sensibility can include Cole Porter and a-ha, Lerche might be making songs you can appreciate.

Sondre Lerche performs at Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Thursday, April 13, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $16. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.