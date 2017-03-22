Snarky Puppy To Bring Grooves To Infinity Hall

Snarky Puppy are not to be confused with gothy industrial brooders Skinny Puppy. Snarky Puppy plays suave groove-based large-ensemble music that is steeped in jazz, dub, afrobeat, parade music, prog-rock, West African pop, gospel and funk. Think Gil Evans and Zappa vibing on an Ethiopiques collection.

The band's music is satisfyingly complex. It's like the jam band for eggheads who like gnarly effects pedals, dense horn arrangements and face-melting guitar solos. Led by bassist and composer/arranger Michael League, who formed the Grammy Award-winning group while he was still a student at North Texas University, this is a band committed to having fun and mixing tons of elements into a coherent end product that goes more for synthesis than whiplash turns. Few bands can get crowds to sing along with their horn charts, but that's what you can expect at a Snarky Puppy show.

Snarky Puppy performs at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $79. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.