Sharon Barshay Music Community Music Festival At Emanuel Synagogue

The Emanuel Synagogue's 2017 Sharon Barshay Music Community Music Festival in West Hartford will showcase a fittingly eclectic and diasporic selection of music. The free festival is tailor-made for a picnic, a blanket and open ears.

Michael Winograd's acoustic klezmer ensemble will perform music steeped in a swirl of Eastern European Jewish traditions that captures both exuberance and sadness. Dolunay, a trio from New York City, will play Turkish folk music that draws on traditions from the Ottoman Balkans, featuring oud, violin, singing and percussion. Wide-ranging and dynamic drummer/percussionist Richie Barshay (pictured), originally from West Hartford, is a virtuoso player who embraces the multi-ethnic, polyrhythmic, melting-pot nature of the American jazz drumming tradition, studying up on and pulling from traditions from around the world. Barshay will join the Damian Curtis Project Latin Jazz.

The free Sharon Barshay Music Community Music Festival will be held on the lawn at 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, Sunday, June 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 860-236-1285.