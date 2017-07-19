Set It Off At Webster Theater

Set It Off play energetic pop with the punch of rock and a boy-band eagerness. Melodrama, metal and Broadway all get mixed up in some of this Florida band's music, with strings and orchestral touches adding heft and drama to the songs.

The band's most recent record, 2016's "Upside Down," is a little less heavy, with the crunch dialed back and a little more funk folded in. The spirit of Bieber can be sensed. One feels that the influences of Fall Out Boy and NSync are sometimes fighting for the soul of Set It Off. Florida has a way of spawning bands that seem to exist free of the current moment in pop culture, and Set It Off have that strange mix of being anachronistic and totally alien.

Set It Off plays at Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $17. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com.