Seether Plays The Dome At Oakdale

You could assume some things about the South African band Seether's cast of mind by its song titles: "See You At the Bottom," "My Disaster," "Watch Me Drown" and "Nobody Praying For Me." These aren't glass-half-full guys. But Seether operates in the grunge-metal mode, where misery, suffering, hopelessness and anguish are all badges of authenticity. Those songs were from 2014's "Isolate and Medicate," released 20 years after Kurt Cobain committed suicide. The ghost of Cobain looms over this music.

There are a lot of ghosts looming over this music, in fact.

Singer/frontman Shaun Morgan often brings to mind Layne Staley of Alice In Chains. And now another musical ghost might make an appearance if Seether performs its heavy and Bush-y cover of George Michael's "Careless Whisper." Seether is set to release a new record "Poison the Parish," which is scheduled to come out the day after its Connecticut show, so expect them to be playing tunes that you may not have heard yet.

Seether plays at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. $30 to $195. 203-265-1501 and livenation.com.