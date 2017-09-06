Sean Kelly And The Samples At Infinity Hall Hartford

The Samples are a reggae-rock-tinged jam band or, depending on what part of their output you're listening to, a mellow syncopated folk-rock band, that formed 30 years ago.

Frontman and main songwriter Sean Kelly has been the one constant with the group over the decades. Kelly has an earnestness to his singing and a timbre to his voice that can bring to mind Sting, a comparison that gets reinforced by the sometimes Steward Copeland-esque drumming on early Samples records. Kelly and his band of rotating sidemen have always borrowed pretty openly from their influences. More recently, on the band's sweetly nostalgic 2014 record "America," Kelly sounds like he's signaling an environmental call of alarm — and evoking Neil Young and Crazy Horse — on the distortion-soaked "Fukushima."

As he's matured, Kelly's singing has started to sound a little like the Band's Rick Danko, which never hurts. Kelly is an avid birder, and comes by the nature-loving feel of his songs honestly. There's a simple innocence and general positive vibe that comes through on a lot of the Samples material. Imagine Jack Johnson with a more pronounced sense of musical history and a wistful streak. If you're looking for dark, downer jams, you might want to look elsewhere though.

Sean Kelly and the Samples play Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. $34 to $54. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.