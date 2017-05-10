Bluesy Samantha Fish At Infinity Hall

On her new album, "Chills & Fever," singer and guitarist Samantha Fish does a smoldering swampy soul-blues cover of "Either Way I Lose," a tune associated with Nina Simone. Fish, who grew up in Kansas City, teamed up with members of the Detroit Cobras to harness a bit of garage-y rock energy on this record. Fans of Amy Winehouse will admire the way Fish can make her voice swoop, quiver and growl. Fans of the Black Crowes will also enjoy the juke-joint attitude.

This is gritty music with plenty of soul and brass, all propelled by a snappy rhythm section. Over the years, Fish has pulled elements of hill-country blues from northern Mississippi, threads of soul from Memphis and bits of the New Orleans sound as well.

Also on the new record, Fish does an admirable cover of "Nearer to You," a slow-burn gem by soul queen Betty Harris, who has been living in Connecticut for years now. Fish who's unafraid to tackle some tunes associated with majestic giants of the genre and to put her own stamp on the material. Fish drives the music to its edge, as on "Crow Jane," a bluesy stomp with snarling slide guitar slurs and assertive horn stabs. Fish pays respect to the fire, depth and breadth of the tradition without being held back by simply paying homage.

Samantha Fish takes the stage at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on May 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $34. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.