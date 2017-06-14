Country's Sam Hunt At Xfinity Theatre

Country singer Sam Hunt's new song "Body Like a Back Road" takes a favorite country motif, the rural byways in the sticks, and turns it into a simile for his lover's contours. Hunt makes the most of the idea — he knows the terrain so well he can drive with his eyes closed. He's not in a hurry; he's gonna take it slow, just as fast as he can. Et cetera.

Hunt recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, a woman who he credits with giving him a lot of insights into the relationship songs that he specializes in. Hunt has a twang to his voice, and he knows how to sing about partying, a country staple, but his phrasing is steeped in hip-hop rhythms. Hunt confounds genre expectations quite a bit, folding in a swampy, beachy feel, elements of reggae and southern soul in places. Hunt's "Break Up In A Small Town" is an atmospheric, spoken-word-tinged slow-burner about not being able to avoid an ex. Hunt isn't a cartoon cowboy; he's an eclectic heartfelt representation of 21st-century rural realities.

Sam Hunt performs at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 and up. livenation.com.