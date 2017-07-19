Back-To-Back Radio Music Fests At CT Convention Center

Salsa and rock artists will headline music festivals at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford this weekend, July 21 and 22.

Bomba Radio 97.1 kicks it off with a summer festival 8 p.m. Friday featuring salsa artist Victor Manuelle, as well as reggaeton singer Bryant Myers and a new artist named Farina.

On the following night, rock station Radio 104.1 will host its annual summer music fest with 311 and New Politics headlining.

Manuelle, a popular musician from Puerto Rico, returns to Hartford after a long absence and fans consider it a treat, according to John Fuller, the owner of both radio stations.

"He's not been in Hartford for many years," Fuller said. "He's a great showman. He gets really interactive with the crowd and women love him."

LP Marketing & Promotions Award-winning salsa artist Victor Manuelle headlines Bomba Radio Summer music festival, 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. Award-winning salsa artist Victor Manuelle headlines Bomba Radio Summer music festival, 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. (LP Marketing & Promotions)

With Manuelle, Fuller said he expects the Bomba fest to be a hit this year, especially considering that Hartford has a large Latino population. Fuller said that music is a big part of the Latino culture and that the radio station's concert gets bigger every year.

"There was no Puerto Rican pride parade this year, so this is a great way for people to show their heritage and be involved," Fuller said. "They're hungry; they're ready for this concert."

Manuelle said in a phone interview last week that he plans a diverse show that could include songs from the beginning of his career, such as "Dile a Ella," and his newer hits, such as "Imaginar."

"Anything my fans want," he said. "My fans are the reason I do this every day. Without them I would not have a career."

Manuelle said he takes a lot of pride in his music.

"My culture goes into anything I do," he said. "It's the essence of who I am, and as a Puerto Rican, my music represents Puerto Rico and Latinos."

Organizers expect a large crowd at the annual Radio 104.1 Fest on Saturday, which starts at 7 p.m. The scheduled lineup also includes the American indie rock band Joywave, which Fuller flagged as an up-and-coming band.

"There's been some unbelievable acts that played the Radio 104.1 fest before they got famous, like Green Day or Panic! at the Disco," he said. "The next Green Day could be Joywave, and a lot of our listeners will have a chance to meet them."

Concertgoers also can meet radio personalities and visit various booths or exhibits.

"It's more than just a concert — it's a festival," Fuller said. "We have everything from stilt walkers to exotic cars."

The headliner, 311, is an American rock band from Omaha, with Nick Hexum as lead singer and guitarist. Hexum said the band plans to play songs from their album Mosiac.

"We have part of the show where we bring on big drums and do a drumline performance," he said. "What you can expect is an exciting energetic, sweaty mess."

Tickets for the Bomba Radio Summer Fest cost from $38 to $58; bomba971.com. Tickets for the Radio 104.1 Fest are $40 to $60; radio1041.fm