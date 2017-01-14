Rubblebucket's Good-Time, High-Wire Act At The Warehouse

Brooklyn's Rubblebucket performs a high-wire act, mixing genres and piling on details. It all works.

The band makes ecstatic upbeat music that blends horns, vocal harmonies, clubby beats, squiggly synths and all kinds of extra fizz and trippy touches. Fans of Best Coast, Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire, Tuneyards and other ambitious indie popsters should pay attention. The band took shape when some of the core members were playing in the horn-heavy roots-reggae band John Brown's Body.

Rubblebucket wants to make the live experience festive, interactive and theatrical. It's a band that seems to call for a confetti cannon, balloons and bright costumes. If you like your good-time music to also be carefully arranged and dense, with smart lyrics and dramatic dynamic shifts, Rubblebucket, a band that seems to morph from quartet to sextet to septet and back, can pull it all off.

Rubblebucket plays at Fairfield Theater Company's Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.