Indie Rockers Rozwell Kid At Ballroom

Rozwell Kid is an indie rock band from West Virginia. It sounds a lot like the Foo Fighters and Weezer at times — powerful and hooky, not taking themselves too seriously. Chunking guitars, melody and a good sense of humor launch most of the band's songs right into the air from the start.

"I've mastered the stupid little trick of doing everything to the point of where it makes me sick," goes one line on "Total Mess," a catchy song about coming undone. There are epic rock tracks, but there are also compact comical nuggets, like the under-one-minute "Wish Man," which is about being turned into a dog, complete with barking finale. Pitchfork called the band's sense of humor "potentially divisive," which is probably true of any actual humor. The dream of the '90s sounds alive and well on Rozwell Kid's 2017 release "Precious Art."

Rozwell Kid performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and up. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.