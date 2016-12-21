Joyous Robert Randolph And The Family Band At The Warehouse

Many of the greatest soul singers got their start in the church. Think Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin. Gospel remains the wellspring for a lot of popular artists with soul and funk leanings.

Robert Randolph is a pedal steel guitar player and singer who got his start playing "sacred steel" at the House of God churches he attended as a boy, playing to a spirited African-American Pentecostalist congregation in New Jersey. Randolph plays plenty of rock-and-soul-leaning secular music now, even performing regularly at New York Knicks basketball games.

It's fitting, maybe, that Randolph's forthcoming album, with his Family Band, due out in early 2017, is called "Got Soul." Randolph has played with soulful and blues-soaked guitarists like Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks and Carlos Santana. This might not be church music, but it's joyous, devoted to channeling positive energy and having a good time. It'll be a festive way to ring in the new year.

Robert Randolph and the Family Band perform at Fairfield Theater Company's Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $68 to $168. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.