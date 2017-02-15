Robert Ellis At Outer Space

Texas singer/songwriter is that rare artist who hovers somewhere between Paul Simon, Randy Newman and Glen Campbell. (He does a killer cover of Simon's "Still Crazy After All These Years" on his 2014 record "The Lights From the Chemical Plant.")

There's the slightest touch of Urban Cowboy-ish countripolitanism to Ellis's self-titled 2016 release, his fourth full-length, but it's all filtered through a sophisticated prism. It's not all retro though, there are comparisons to be made to more recent sensitive and epic Southern sounds like Drive-By Truckers and Band of Horses, mostly in the narrative punch of these songs.

The Texas vibe mostly comes through in Ellis's lovely voice and in the wide-open and lonesome settings of some of the songs. He can also spur comparisons to Joni Mitchell (he covers her, too!), with a hard-to-place jazzy touches in chord voicings and keyboard textures coupled with poetic songwriting.

Ellis seems like a quadruple-plus threat — a handsome dude who has a lovely voice, can play guitar, write excellent songs and seems to be extra charming.

Robert Ellis takes the stage at Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.