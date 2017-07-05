Robbie Fulks At Cafe Nine

Country music has always presented stark narratives of grown-up hardship, work, family, home, faith, loss, poverty, frustration and death. The songwriter and singer Robbie Fulks is 54 and he's been writing astute songs about adulthood for a while now.

It's not that Fulks, who lives in Chicago, doesn't have a sense of humor — he does. He's a fan and student of the country hepcat routine of Roger Miller. Fulks has said that he tries to avoid both unearned smiles and tragic pits of despondency. He finds a nice fruitful spot between those two danger zones. Listen to "Where I Fell" and "That's Where I'm From," from his excellent 2013 record "Gone Away Backward," for a sense of how Fulks writes about place and also how he navigates being both funny and deep.

Fulks released a new record last year, "Upland Stories," a Grammy-nominated record which inches toward a hardscrabble old-time sound that somehow touches on modern reality. Listen to "America Is a Hard Religion" and see if Fulks is talking about some distant past or dark present.

Robbie Fulks takes the stage at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Saturday, July 15, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.