Alt-Country's Rhett Miller To Play The Ballroom

Rhett Miller is the frontman of alt-country outfit the Old 97s. He's got his own solo thing, too. He's a literary songwriter, having written stories, essays and poems as well as songs.

In 1989, while still in high school, he released his first solo album, "Mythologies," which was inspired by French critic Roland Barthes' book by the same title; George Jones never did anything like that. Miller's 2015 record "The Traveler" was recorded with the backing of a bluegrassy band that included members of the Decemberists. His songs have shaky characters and combustible relationships. He writes compressed and brilliant lines like "Life is too short to say 'no' when you're asked/to share a shag rug or a pull off a flask," from "My Little Disaster."

He's been active in working to raise money and awareness for disease prevention and mental health issues. If you're into smart and tight lyrics, songs with a Springsteen bent but more of a sense of humor, Miller is your man.

Rhett Miller performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 p.m. $20. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.