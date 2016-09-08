The Revolution Rock Festival At Foxwoods

You might be forgiven for thinking that the Revolution Rock Festival would somehow involve the music of the Clash. But if the lineup doesn't suggest political engagement and of-the-people action, it definitely will promote disruptive energy and sonic mayhem.

Anytime you've got Slayer — perhaps the greatest metal band ever — you can expect the musical equivalent of body blows and contusions. The metal onslaught also includes Anthrax, Avenged Sevenfold, Ghost, Killswitch Engage, Of Mice & Men, Kyng, Nothing More, and others.

It's going to be a day requiring an extra set of ear plugs. Expect double-kick assaults, agonized bellowing and confusingly complex and hyper-fast guitar work. The lineup shades into the hard-rock end of things with Pennsylvania's Crobot also on the bill, and Twelve Foot Ninja dusts their metal with rap phrasing, art-rock accents and even jarring micro-moments of soul-funk and latin jazz. It'll all be heavy and loud, but wildly varied, too.

The Revolution Rock Festival is outdoors at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. $79.50-$278. foxwoods.com.