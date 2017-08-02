The '80s Retro Futura tour is appropriately named. This is an '80s extravaganza, a nostalgia tour featuring bands that were boldly looking to the future, 30 or so years ago.

As it happened, they seriously shaped the music of the present. Sure, there were silly keyboards, questionable textiles, cantilevered haircuts and a lot of excessive use of stereo chorus effects, but this was music that has endured.

Consider some of the acts on the bill: Modern English, of "I Melt With You" fame; Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, who gave us "Walking on Sunshine," and Men Without Hats, inventors of the "Safety Dance."

Some of the artists playing the festival can't be summed up with reference to their one big single, either. Acts like English Beat and Howard Jones (pictured) had numerous hits. The New Wave of '80s has gone on to be some of the most influential music among a new generation of hit makers, like Bleachers, LANY or Taylor Swift.

The Retro Futura tour stops at The Dome @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. $17 and up. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.