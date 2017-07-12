Reeves Gabrels At Cafe Nine

Reeves Gabrels is an American guitarist who's played with some giants of English rock, most notably with the Cure and David Bowie. Gabrels can coax all kinds of sounds from a guitar. Gabrels makes his guitar chime and toll or wash and ripple, with both a metallic clarity and a smoky haze. He can work a whammy bar like Eddie Van Halen.

He often works with a singing and lacerating sustain. On some of his projects you'll hear guitar heroics, pyrotechnic displays of shredding, adventurous improvisation and face-melting textural wizardry, but just as often Gabrels plays with a kind of coiled high-gain snarl and compressed rock attitude that links to artists like Joe Walsh and even the Cult. Gabrels mastered all kinds of styles so that he could then discard the rules and do his own unconventional thing. He's a player who takes a little pleasure in rubbing people the wrong way.

Reeves Gabrels takes the stage at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Tuesday, July 25, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.