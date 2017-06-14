Ska Punk's Reel Big Fish At Webster Theater

Ska punk is irreverent and ridiculous. It's almost a genre requirement.

California's Reel Big Fish are like a bunch of suburban classic-rock fans who got turned on to reggae and hooked up with a horn section. You could get a pretty good idea of their sensibility by just reciting a few of their record titles, like "We're Not Happy 'Til You're Not Happy," or "Monkeys for Nothin' and the Chimps for Free" and "Fame, Fortune and Fornication." If you don't allow bands to have a silly sense of humor, to wear flamboyant hats or to execute reggae covers of radio hits by the Eagles, Tom Petty or Poison, then you won't be down with RBF. You might, in theory, object to goofy reggae covers, but listen to Reel Big Fish's muscular metal syncopation on their completely absurd rendition of Phil Collins' "Another Day in Paradise." If you want to hear some originals, check out "Everybody's Drunk," their ode to the delusional effects of inebriation. If you find music-scene purists and anti-sellout militants to be obnoxious, you might enjoy some other RBF material. They may not be wholesome, but even their bad taste and bad judgment seems to be inspired.

Reel Big Fish takes the stage at the Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 to $30. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com.