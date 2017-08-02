Rebirth Brass Band At Ballroom

Rebirth is a fitting concept for brass-band music. This is music born from the African-American experience in New Orleans. It has roots in funeral marches, which are jubilant in the expectation of a spiritual rebirth after death. And the city itself has experienced its own rebirth in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Rebirth Brass Band represents musical rejuvenation as well, which takes the Second Line tradition, with jazz, blues and gospel at its core, and fuses it with elements of funk, soul, hip-hop and more. The band, which has launched numerous solo careers along the way, has been a regular part of the New Orleans club scene for more than 30 years.

Rebirth demonstrates with an imposing sonic force just how powerful drums and horns can be. This is music that celebrates life, grabbing you by the shoulders, or the rear, and making you move, enjoying yourself while you can.

Rebirth Brass Band comes to the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. $25 to $30. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.

(Rebirth Brass Band also plays the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival on Aug 12. )