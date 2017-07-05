Puddle Of Mudd At Infinity Hall

Some find it telling that Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin allegedly got his start in the music business by grabbing the attention of Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit fame. It's a connection that has dogged the post-grunge band over the years, and Scantlin grew understandably sick of talking about it, probably because so many people hate Durst.

Puddle of Mudd was among the throngs of bands that sort of picked up the heavy, moping and misanthropic sensibility of grunge and gave it an everyman attitude. The Puddle of Mudd sound could evoke Alice in Chains, but it could also suggest the excesses of Creed and Staind. Puddle of Mudd released a covers record in 2011. They did an impressive recreation of the opening bits of the Stones' "Gimme Shelter." Though not terribly imaginative as interpretations, the record demonstrates how successful the band can be at copying pages from the classic rock playbook, and tipping the hat to Billy Squier seems like a noble thing to do, too! Thinking of their other records as a series of homages to Nirvana might change the way you feel about them.

Puddle of Mudd takes the stage at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Friday, July 14, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $59. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.