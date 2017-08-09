Prince Royce At Foxwoods

Prince Royce makes pop that's infused with the rhythms and styles of Latin music — most specifically Dominican bachata, a sexy and bongo-and-guitar-heavy genre.

Royce, who was born in the Bronx to Dominican parents, fuses elements of salsa, mambo, R&B, hip-hop and suave pop into a 21st century blend. Royce released "Five," his fifth record, earlier this year. Fellow stars like Farruko, Shakira, Zendaya and Chris Brown all make guest appearances on it. Latin jazz legend Arturo Sandoval even shows up for one track. Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez were guests on records before this one.

Royce writes his own songs, and they're linked to his life and experience. He's written in both Spanish and English. He's one of those busy artists who somehow manages to write while traveling the world on tour. He's also interested in fashion, and the coming and going of his man-bun was a topic of discussion among fans and style bloggers.

Royce is only 28, but he's already viewing his success as a chance to help other young Latin kids from the projects, like himself, to mentor songwriters and serve as a role model for how the hustle can beat the grind.

Prince Royce stops at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Friday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. $55 to $95. foxwoods.com.