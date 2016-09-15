Poor Man's Whiskey At Stage One

Poor Man's Whiskey is a Northern California bluegrass/jam band with wide-ranging tastes, serious chops and a sense of humor. The band members are unperturbed by notions of stylistic purity. They won't pass a tradition-enforcement inspection by the bluegrass police, but that doesn't mean they don't have a true rollicking frenetic spirit to their string-band music.

There are tight vocal harmonies and racing riffs handed from banjo to fiddle to mandolin. It's hard to know when to let a concept die or when to drive it into the ground for maximum effect. See, for example, the whole mini genre of out-of-left-field stylistic tributes to Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon." Poor Man's Whiskey dove into the challenge with its 2009 bluegrass tribute to the brooding rock epic, nicely titled "Dark Side of the Moonshine."

They've also been known to play a string-band rendition of Paul Simon's "Graceland." When it's not tipping its battered hat to other artists, Poor Man's Whiskey makes its own strain of Americana in the spirit of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Band, and the Avett Brothers.

Poor Man's Whiskey will play at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $28. Information: 203-25901036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.